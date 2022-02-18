MoneyGram International (MGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

