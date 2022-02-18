Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONY. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.78. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

