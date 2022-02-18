Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $98,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $263.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.