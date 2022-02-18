Morgan Stanley Has $99.01 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $99,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

