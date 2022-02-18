Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.37

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.37 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 17.48 ($0.24). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 17.48 ($0.24), with a volume of 48,624 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

