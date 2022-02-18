MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 830.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $531.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.38 and its 200-day moving average is $607.94. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

