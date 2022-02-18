Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1741834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

