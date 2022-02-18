Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) CAO Ferdinand Groenewald Sells 19,285 Shares

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) CAO Ferdinand Groenewald sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GRIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,842. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

