Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) CAO Ferdinand Groenewald Sells 19,285 Shares

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) CAO Ferdinand Groenewald sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GRIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,842. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
