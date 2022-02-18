Natalie Marie Derse Sells 966 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NLOK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,588. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

