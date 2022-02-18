National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.25 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.65 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$73.36 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$34.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Insiders bought a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 in the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.81.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.