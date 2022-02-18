NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. NatWest Group posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NatWest Group.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.