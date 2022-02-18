NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. NatWest Group posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NatWest Group.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.
NYSE NWG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
