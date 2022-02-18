Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Navient posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI opened at $18.19 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.