Needham & Company LLC Trims Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Target Price to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.
AORT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Artivion has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 1.55.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.