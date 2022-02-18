Needham & Company LLC Trims Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Target Price to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

AORT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Artivion has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.