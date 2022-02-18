Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,579 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,587,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

