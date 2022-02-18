NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.73% of NeoGames worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.