Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NFLX opened at $386.67 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

