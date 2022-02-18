Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Purchases 2,481 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.35. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.