NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis Sells 68,493 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 867,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in NMI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

