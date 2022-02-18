Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

