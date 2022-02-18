Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Progyny by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

