Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 174 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.57 million and a PE ratio of -348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.83. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.50).
About Northbridge Industrial Services
