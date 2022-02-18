Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 174 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.57 million and a PE ratio of -348.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.83. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.50).

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.