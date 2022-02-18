NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.36

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$13.49. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 289,142 shares changing hands.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.