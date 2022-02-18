NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Update

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

