Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

