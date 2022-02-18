Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JFR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

