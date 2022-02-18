Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JFR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
