OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.50

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 14287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMRON (OMRNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.