Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH)’s stock price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.94. 297,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 161,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

