Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OFIX stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.
In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
