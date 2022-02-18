Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFIX stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

