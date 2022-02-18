OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.54

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $60.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 1,861 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.