Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham Sells 3,333 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 2,967,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

