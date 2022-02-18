Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham Sells 3,333 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OSTK stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 2,967,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
