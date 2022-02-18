Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.27 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.
Shares of OVV opened at $41.27 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.