Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.27 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 282.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ovintiv by 157.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $41.27 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.