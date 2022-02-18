PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE PAR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

