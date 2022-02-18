Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

