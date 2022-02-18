Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Parsons worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

