Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,852. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

