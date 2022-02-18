PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,430,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

