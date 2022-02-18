Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.70. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 6,257 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

