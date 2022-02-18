PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post $4.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $9.33 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

