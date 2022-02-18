Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNW opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

