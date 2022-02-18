Polkamarkets Achieves Market Cap of $12.37 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $238,830.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

