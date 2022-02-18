Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $15.82 on Friday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,759 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.