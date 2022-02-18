Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 458,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,397. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

