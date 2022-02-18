Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 458,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,397. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
