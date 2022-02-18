Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$18,683.74 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$18,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,580,755.93.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$16,487.31.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.83 on Friday, reaching C$71.70. 43,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.85. The firm has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

