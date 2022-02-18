PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.21

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 42196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.