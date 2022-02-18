PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Down 3.1%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 30,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

