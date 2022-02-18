PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Down 3.1%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 30,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)
