Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 7.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.68. Approximately 1,170,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,206,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.