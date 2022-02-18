QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.32 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $192.73 or 0.00473731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $63.04 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.46 or 0.07099823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,665.30 or 0.99955073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.