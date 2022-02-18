Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Quidel worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $218.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.52. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

