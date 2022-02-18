Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QRTEA opened at $6.57 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,951,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,598,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 561,351 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.