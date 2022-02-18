Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QRTEA opened at $6.57 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87.
QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
