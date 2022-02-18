Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QRTEB stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

